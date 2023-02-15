Delhi Police bust fake call centre promising benefit on lapsed insurance policy, arrest 14

The Delhi Police have arrested 14 people from a fake call centre for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of providing the benefit of lapsed insurance policy to them, officers said.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain stated that a complainant approached them stating that he was cheated by unknown persons in the name of providing the benefit of a lapsed insurance policy.

The complainant stated that a premium of an existing insurance policy, which was in his mother’s name, was due on September 14, and he had failed to deposit it on time.

Also Read | Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision

“After that, he started receiving calls from an unknown number and the caller woman asked him to pay the premium, failing which the policy would lapse without any benefit,” the officer said. The caller then asked to foreclose the policy by paying Rs 14,677 to get the deposited money back with interest.

After the complainant paid the amount in the bank account given by the caller, a person who introduced himself as Amit Bansal called the complainant, saying he was from the company’s main branch.

“He told the complainant that his file for foreclosing the policy has been forwarded and a no-objection certificate (NOC) is required. For this, he asked the complainant to pay a sum of Rs 22,500 in another bank account and assured that after the policy breakage, Rs 22,500 would be reimbursed to him,” the DCP said.

Later the accused person told the complainant that his policy foreclosure was cancelled as a GST amount of Rs 30,510 was not paid. The complainant became suspicious and verified from his bank if any such charge was applicable.

Advertisement

He then approached the cyber police station of the Central district and lodged a case. The police analysed the call detail records and launched technical surveillance on the numbers from which the complainant received the call, leading to the arrests.