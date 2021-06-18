Delhi Police bust fake call centre, arrest 7 for duping customers by posing as Amazon support

Those arrested include three owners and four tele-callers. (Representational Photo)

Police busted a fake call centre in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area on Thursday night and arrested seven persons for allegedly duping hundreds of foreign nationals by posing as officials of Amazon Technical Support.

Those arrested include three owners and four tele-callers.

Police said the cyber cell of West district received information about a call centre being run in the Tilak Nagar area. “Acting on this specific information, a raid was conducted by a team led by Inspector Arun Chauhan. They found that four tele-callers, including a 23-year-old woman, were making these calls. The team asked them for permission/authorized certificate to run the call centre, but they could not produce any valid documents,” a senior police officer said.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they procured details of their potential customers from their accomplices.

“The four employees were making calls posing as Amazon Technical Support. They would read the written transcription (as Amazon employees would do) to dupe customers. They would tell the customers that their account had been compromised or had been used to make some unauthorised purchases. Then, on the pretext of helping them, they would note down their account details and siphon-off money from their bank accounts by purchasing gift cards,” an officer said. Police, during their investigation, found that they had been running the call-centre for the last six months and each caller was paid Rs 30,000 a month as salary.