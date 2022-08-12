Delhi cop dismissed for demanding Rs 50 bribe: HC says punishment not disproportionate

Updated: August 12, 2022 6:06:06 pm
Upholding the dismissal of a Delhi Police constable for demanding a bribe of Rs 50 from the driver of a Maruti van in 2006, the Delhi High Court has said the punishment of dismissal is “not certainly shockingly disproportionate” to the guilt of the charged official.
“The charge of demanding bribe/illegal gratification itself is a very serious charge. He demanded bribe from the owner of the vehicle and the same fact has been established in the departmental enquiry. It is a matter of chance that he fled from the spot after he noticed the SHO – who had also reached the spot,” said the division of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, while dismissing the petition against a Central Administrative Tribunal order upholding the dismissal.
On April 30 in 2006, constable Ram Kishan of Parliament Street police station had stopped a Maruti Van, which was loaded with four small goats, and demanded Rs 50 from the driver. While the driver was ready to pay the amount as the constable was allegedly threatening him “with one pretext or other” but on seeing SHO Tilak Nagar, Kishan fled from the spot on a government motorcycle. After a departmental enquiry initiated on the driver’s complaint found him guilty, the constable was dismissed from service in June 2007.
The dismissal was challenged before the CAT in 2008. In the order passed in January 2011, the CAT said Kishan has miserably failed to establish his case. In the petition before the HC, it was argued there is no evidence in the case and the driver at no point has made a statement against the constable in the departmental enquiry. The statement of the driver was recorded during the preliminary enquiry, as per the plea before the court.
Subscriber Only Stories
The division bench said the driver in his statement had categorically stated that a demand of Rs 50 was made by the constable. “Not only this, the other corroborative evidence of other independent witnesses also establishes the demand made by the petitioner, and, therefore, the present case is not a case of no evidence,” said the court.
It also said the department has followed the prescribed procedure and principles of natural justice and fair play have not been violated. “The misconduct of demand regarding the illegal gratification is a very serious misconduct, and the same was proved based upon the statement made by the witnesses before the enquiry officer,” reads the order.
The counsel representing the constable had argued that the punishment of dismissal is shockingly disproportionate to the misconduct. However, the court disagreed with the submission and said it finds no reason to interfere with the CAT order.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering talePremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Anirban Lahiri starts with 71 as Korea’s Si Woo Kim takes lead at St Jude Champs
Another JEE (Mains) candidate moves HC, this time over error in results
Siblings meet for the first time after walking past each other for years. Watch
Young Bengaluru athletes miss International Children’s Games due to long wait for UK visas
Congress promises farm loan waiver, free electricity to farmers if voted to power in Gujarat
Rights group urges FIFA, Qatar to compensate World Cup workers
Maharashtra: Shirur MP writes to Union Health Ministry seeking ICMR centre for snakebite research
Delhi cop dismissed for demanding Rs 50 bribe: HC says punishment not disproportionate
School of Life: Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
‘Magical voice’: Kiren Rijiju posts video of Udit Narayan singing ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ during courtesy call
CPI Inflation Rate July, IIP Growth Rate June 2022: Retail inflation eases to 5-month low of 6.71% in July, IIP grows 12.3% in June
MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20