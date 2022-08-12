scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Delhi cop dismissed for demanding Rs 50 bribe: HC says punishment not disproportionate

On April 30 in 2006, constable Ram Kishan of Parliament Street police station had stopped a Maruti Van, which was loaded with four small goats, and demanded Rs 50 from the driver.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 12, 2022 6:06:06 pm
The division bench said the driver in his statement had categorically stated that a demand of Rs 50 was made by the constable. (Representational image)

Upholding the dismissal of a Delhi Police constable for demanding a bribe of Rs 50 from the driver of a Maruti van in 2006, the Delhi High Court has said the punishment of dismissal is “not certainly shockingly disproportionate” to the guilt of the charged official.

“The charge of demanding bribe/illegal gratification itself is a very serious charge. He demanded bribe from the owner of the vehicle and the same fact has been established in the departmental enquiry. It is a matter of chance that he fled from the spot after he noticed the SHO – who had also reached the spot,” said the division of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, while dismissing the petition against a Central Administrative Tribunal order upholding the dismissal.

On April 30 in 2006, constable Ram Kishan of Parliament Street police station had stopped a Maruti Van, which was loaded with four small goats, and demanded Rs 50 from the driver. While the driver was ready to pay the amount as the constable was allegedly threatening him “with one pretext or other” but on seeing SHO Tilak Nagar, Kishan fled from the spot on a government motorcycle. After a departmental enquiry initiated on the driver’s complaint found him guilty, the constable was dismissed from service in June 2007.

The dismissal was challenged before the CAT in 2008. In the order passed in January 2011, the CAT said Kishan has miserably failed to establish his case. In the petition before the HC, it was argued there is no evidence in the case and the driver at no point has made a statement against the constable in the departmental enquiry. The statement of the driver was recorded during the preliminary enquiry, as per the plea before the court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata

The division bench said the driver in his statement had categorically stated that a demand of Rs 50 was made by the constable. “Not only this, the other corroborative evidence of other independent witnesses also establishes the demand made by the petitioner, and, therefore, the present case is not a case of no evidence,” said the court.

It also said the department has followed the prescribed procedure and principles of natural justice and fair play have not been violated. “The misconduct of demand regarding the illegal gratification is a very serious misconduct, and the same was proved based upon the statement made by the witnesses before the enquiry officer,” reads the order.

More from Delhi

The counsel representing the constable had argued that the punishment of dismissal is shockingly disproportionate to the misconduct. However, the court disagreed with the submission and said it finds no reason to interfere with the CAT order.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 05:42:47 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
Why PM Modi's comment on 'black magic' is off-colour
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study

Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Laal Singh Chaddha review

Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
School of Life

Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement