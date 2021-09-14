Delhi: Police book doctor for ‘triple talaq, assaulting wife’

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a doctor who allegedly left his wife nine years ago and gave her triple talaq recently, officials said Monday.

The alleged incident took place on August 20 in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia, with the woman alleging that the man, Riyazuddin, turned up at her residence and also assaulted her.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 outlaws triple talaq.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast), said, “The woman told us he slapped her and said ‘talaq’ thrice.”

Police have booked the man under sections of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt and assaulting a woman.

The woman’s statement has been recorded under section 164 of the CrPC and police have sent a notice to Riyazuddin at his residence in Bulandshahr, asking him to join the investigation