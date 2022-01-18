Delhi Police bans paragliding, flying of UAVs ahead of Republic Day

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting the flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, UAVs, hot air balloons and para-jumping from aircraft in the city till next month.

The order will come into force on January 20 and will be in effect till February 15 for security reasons ahead of Republic Day. Offenders will be booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order added.

“It has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists, inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc,” it read.

The order has been sent to all top police officials, police stations and to bodies including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), municipal corporations, PWD, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board.