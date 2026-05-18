Carpooling to using Metro, virtual meetings: Delhi Police joins austerity drive

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Carpool, hold virtual meetings for routine reviews, use public transport: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has issued a comprehensive directive to rationalise government vehicle usage and reduce unnecessary expenditure across all police units and offices.
This comes in response to the prevailing international situation and the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for austerity measures and fuel conservation.
-The force has been ordered to pool all ‘dak’ motorcycles and other two-wheelers at police stations and units and use them strictly for essential official duties.
-Investigating Officers and staff traveling to the same court or office have been directed to share vehicles wherever possible to reduce duplicate movement.
-Opt for virtual meetings for routine reviews, coordination conferences, and inter-unit discussions in order to minimise avoidable travel.
-Personnel posted in offices connected through Metro or public transport networks, especially at Police Headquarters, are being encouraged to use public transportation for regular commuting whenever operationally feasible.
Security units have additionally been instructed to rationalise the size of VIP and VVIP carcades while maintaining necessary security and protocol standards. District DCPs and Unit Heads will regularly monitor fuel consumption records, vehicle logbooks, and deployment patterns to identify and investigate abnormal usage.
The order, approved by the Commissioner of Police on Saturday, calls for immediate implementation of practical fuel-saving measures and stricter monitoring of official transport. Supervisory officers have been instructed to ensure full compliance so that the department contributes effectively to the national effort toward energy conservation and fiscal discipline.
To further reduce operational costs, officers have been advised to consolidate duties and plan routes efficiently so multiple tasks within the same area can be completed in a single trip. The order also calls for greater sensitisation among officers and staff regarding disciplined and environment-conscious practices.
Special focus has been placed on vehicle maintenance to improve fuel efficiency. All official vehicles are to undergo timely servicing, tyre pressure checks, engine tuning, and preventive maintenance to avoid fuel wastage caused by poor upkeep. Unit heads have been tasked with ensuring that vehicles due for servicing are not overused.
Apart from fuel conservation, the directive includes broader cost-saving initiatives such as reducing expenditure under domestic travel expenses, optimising manpower deployment, and prioritizing Made-in-India products for both official procurement and personal use.
The order has also stressed the importance of electricity conservation. Staff members have been instructed to switch off unnecessary lights and fans and maintain air conditioners within the recommended temperature range of 24-26 degrees Celsius.
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