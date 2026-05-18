Carpooling to using Metro, virtual meetings: Delhi Police joins austerity drive

Delhi Police has launched an austerity drive, directing personnel to carpool, use public transport, and hold virtual meetings as part of a broader push to conserve fuel, cut costs, and support national energy-saving efforts. (File Photo)

Carpool, hold virtual meetings for routine reviews, use public transport: Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has issued a comprehensive directive to rationalise government vehicle usage and reduce unnecessary expenditure across all police units and offices.

This comes in response to the prevailing international situation and the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for austerity measures and fuel conservation.

Under the new measures:

-The force has been ordered to pool all ‘dak’ motorcycles and other two-wheelers at police stations and units and use them strictly for essential official duties.

-Investigating Officers and staff traveling to the same court or office have been directed to share vehicles wherever possible to reduce duplicate movement.