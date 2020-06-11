Delhi: Group attacks cops with lathis, stones inside Inderlok chowki

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 11 pm when the assailants came to the station to see three of their aides who were detained for allegedly looting a bakery in the area. (Representational) The incident took place on Wednesday at around 11 pm when the assailants came to the station to see three of their aides who were detained for allegedly looting a bakery in the area. (Representational)

A police officer was injured after he, along with other cops, were attacked with lathis and stones by a group of assailants inside a police chowki in North Delhi’s Inderlok, officials said on Thursday. The accused also fired at the policemen who managed to escape unhurt.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 11 pm when the assailants came to the station to see three of their aides who were detained for allegedly looting a bakery in the area.

Akhlaq, who runs a bakery shop in Inderlok, was allegedly harassed by the shop owner’s son Sadkeen and his brothers at 10 pm. Police said the accused had asked for some food but was not ready to pay.

When Akhlaq refused to give him some food, the group looted the shop and thrashed the shopkeeper.

Monika Bharadwaj, DCP (North), said, “ We received a complaint from Akhlaq about the incident at 10 pm. The police then brought the accused men for questioning. At the police post, the accused fought with the police personnel. They were detained. After some time, a few men entered the chowki and started pelting stones and thrashing policemen with batons. One of them fired bullets too.”

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the men thrashing the cops with batons who struggle to get rid of the assailants. One of the aides then uses a pistol and starts firing. An officer then falls on the ground after being hit on the head.

DCP Bharadwaj said that Sub-Inspector Pankaj also tried to retaliate by firing two bullets. One cop was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

While three men – Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh – have been arrested, a search is on for the remaining assailants.

