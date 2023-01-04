scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Delhi Police ASI’s car hits six vehicles, including PCR van, in Dwarka; several injured

The ASI's blood sample will be tested to find out if he was in an inebriated state, the police said. The incident took place around 12.30 am in the Dwarka Mor area when the ASI’s Swift car hit the vehicles at a red traffic light.

The police said the ASI also sustained injuries.
A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector’s private car allegedly hit six other vehicles, including a police control room (PCR) van, in Dwarka in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring several people, said the police.

The police said the ASI also sustained injuries. They registered a road accident case but have not made any arrests. When asked if the ASI was in an inebriated state, senior police officers said the ASI’s blood sample had been preserved and would be sent for testing.

“A PCR van was also damaged in the accident. So far, we have received three medico-legal cases (MLCs) from hospitals about the accident. None of the injuries is of serious nature,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

Visuals from the spot showed damaged car.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 11:01 IST
