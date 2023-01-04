Delhi Police ASI’s car hits six vehicles, including PCR van, in Dwarka; several injured

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector’s private car allegedly hit six other vehicles, including a police control room (PCR) van, in Dwarka in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring several people, said the police.

The police said the ASI also sustained injuries. They registered a road accident case but have not made any arrests. When asked if the ASI was in an inebriated state, senior police officers said the ASI’s blood sample had been preserved and would be sent for testing.

“A PCR van was also damaged in the accident. So far, we have received three medico-legal cases (MLCs) from hospitals about the accident. None of the injuries is of serious nature,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan.

Visuals from the spot showed damaged car.