Delhi police ASI dies hours after testing positive for Covid

The ASI had received one shot of the Covid vaccine last month.

A 38-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police died late Monday night, hours after testing positive for Covid-19.

The deceased was identified as Harish Kumar and was posted at Samaipur Badli police station in Outer-North district. “After performing his duty on Friday, he took his weekly off on Saturday and informed his seniors on Sunday that he was not feeling well. So doctors advised him to take three days of medical rest,” said Kumar’s cousin, Sanjay, who is also an ASI in Delhi Police. Kumar was married and has two children.

Kumar had received one shot of the Covid vaccine last month.

Several frontline workers, including cops, doctors and nurses have been testing positive for Covid over the past few weeks, as cases soar in Delhi. While healthcare workers are handling a massive patient load, police officials and those involved in other essential services are making sure that curfew guidelines are met and people are following social distancing norms, alongside other regular duties.

Sanjay said that Kumar had gone to Meerut, where he started experiencing some symptoms.

“He had gone to his house in Meerut, where he complained of fever and cough and then was tested for Covid. He also complained of breathlessness. We informed our department and asked them to arrange a bed for him, but before that, we got him admitted to a private hospital, where he died Monday night,” he said.