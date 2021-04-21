Delhi police ASI dies hours after testing Covid-19 positive

Police officials said the deceased, ASI Surender, was performing his night shift on Tuesday when he fell sick and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital (BJRM). (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Wednesday morning, hours after he was tested positive for Covid-19 at a hospital. Police officials said the deceased, ASI Surender, was performing his night shift on Tuesday when he fell sick and was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial hospital (BJRM). He died on Tuesday morning at his home.

ASI Surender was posted at Ashok Vihar police station in Northwest district. He had been working with the Delhi Police for the last 39 years.

A senior police officer said, “He was on the night shift as a duty officer at the station. His daily shift starts from 12 at night and ends at 8 am the next day. Around 3 am on Tuesday, he complained of breathlessness and was feeling feverish. Our staff rushed him to BJRM hospital. The doctors tested him for Covid and his report came positive.”

The doctors at the hospital prescribed a few medicines and sent the ASI home with a 14-day quarantine notice.

“We dropped him back home. He seemed fine. His family said he went to take a bath and when he came out, he collapsed on the floor. ASI Surender was rushed to a nearby hospital and the doctors declared him dead. Before the incident, he spoke to his daughter and son-in-law. They too said he didn’t have any severe symptoms and was doing well. He never took leave and we thought he was healthy,” said the officer.

Sources in the police said the ASI might have suffered a cardiac arrest. The police are waiting for doctors’ confirmation. He had received two shots of the Covid vaccine last month.

ASI Surender lived with his wife and children in Karwal Nagar. His seniors, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the district, have also tested positive for Covid-19.