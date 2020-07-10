Delhi Police ASI, 53, dies of Covid related complications

Till date, 13 Delhi Police personnel have died due to Covid-related complications. Till date, 13 Delhi Police personnel have died due to Covid-related complications.

A 53-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police died due to Covid-related complications at a hospital Thursday morning.

ASI Jeevan Singh, who was posted in the Delhi Police’s Special Branch, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 21. He was admitted at IBS hospital on June 23 and was later shifted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on June 27 after his condition worsened.

DCP (Special Branch) Suman Nalwa said, “He also underwent plasma therapy but did not recover. The doctors later put him on ventilator support but he died on Thursday around 4.30 am.”

A senior police officer said, “He was working with the Motor Transport section of the special branch. He was a technician there but he was assigned to monitor protests in the city as well and was often deployed near UP Bhawan and Jantar Mantar to maintain security.” Singh is survived by his 49-year-old wife and two children aged 19 and 23.

Till date, 13 Delhi Police personnel have died due to Covid-related complications.

