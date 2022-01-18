Delhi Police arrests ‘wanted’ arms supplier after cross-firing in Rohini

The Delhi Police arrested a ‘wanted’ arms supplier after a cross-firing in Rohini early on Tuesday. Nobody was hurt in the cross-firing, in which more than 12 bullets were fired.

The arrested has been identified as Shakil (36), a member of the Nandu gang. Shakil, a history-sheeter with involvement in over 17 cases, is associated with two local gangsters and supplied pistols to them, said the police.

According to the police, a team from Outernorth district was looking for criminals involved in recent gang wars in the city and received information about the movements of Shakil. The police realised that Shakil would come to Rohini Sector 29 with weapons.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said: “Our team laid a trap there and waited for him. However, he spotted the police party and started firing at officers. He fired more than 5 bullets. To restrain him, the team fired back. Over 12 rounds were fired from both sides and Shakil was overpowered.”

The police recovered 13 pistols and more than 40 cartridges from his backpack. The police said Shakil was on his way to deliver the weapons when. He had recently stolen a bike from Narela, they added.