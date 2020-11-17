Delhi Police arrests two suspected militants, claims terror attack foiled

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited, the police said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell Tuesday claimed to have foiled a terror attack in the national capital by arresting two suspected militants, from Sarai Kale Khan area.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said they received information about these two militants and on the basis of that, a trap was laid near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan on Monday night. “At around 10.15 pm, two suspected militants identified as Abdul Latif Mir (22), a native of Baramulla district, and Mohammad Ashraf Khatana (20), a native of Kupwara district, have been arrested by our team,” he added.

Yadav said they have recovered two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges from their possession. Further probe is on.

