Delhi Police arrests two gangsters after crossfiring in Outer Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested two gangsters in a late-night encounter at Alipur in Outer Delhi in which more than 22 rounds of bullets were fired by both parties, said officials.

The police said that the assailants came to Delhi with an intent to attack a policeman and rival gangsters. A woman sub-inspector received two bullets on her bullet-proof jacket while a head constable sustained minor injuries after a bullet hit him in the ear, added the police.

The arrested gangsters have been identified as Parvinder (31) and Tony (22). According to the police, they were sent by gangster Goldie Brar, who is allegedly operating from Canada, and his associate Kala Jathedi.

“We received information around 2 am Tuesday about a local gangster who was coming to Delhi with firearms. They were planning to kill a Delhi police official and Tillu Tajpuria, a rival gangster who is in jail. As per the inputs, we sent our team to Alipur,” said an officer.

The team tried to stop the assailants who came on a bike but they tried to escape, said the police. The team tried to overpower them but the assailants allegedly fired at the police.

During the firing, two bullets hit SI Rashmi’s jacket and a bullet passed through head constable Satender’s ear, said the police. The police said they fired back and arrested the duo.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outernorth), said: “ We found that the two arrested were involved in cases of firing, robbery and extortion. They have been arrested with two pistols, 12 cartridges and a stolen bike.”