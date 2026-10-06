Delhi police arrests journalist over fake video targeting ACP Vivek Bhagat

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 24-year-old independent journalist for allegedly circulating a fabricated video that falsely depicted ACP Vivek Bhagat engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct with a woman during the recent protests.

Police said the video circulated on Instagram and Facebook was manipulated and falsely presented as CCTV footage. Bhagat’s photograph, name and designation were displayed alongside the purported footage, giving the impression that he was the police officer shown in the video.

The Cyber Police case is separate from allegations made by a woman journalist against Bhagat, who has accused the officer of inappropriate conduct. The Crime Branch is looking into this complaint.