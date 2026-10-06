Delhi police arrests journalist over fake video targeting ACP Vivek Bhagat

The arrest relates to a separate Cyber Police case over a video police said was fabricated; a woman journalist’s complaint against ACP Bhagat is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiOct 6, 2026 02:32 PM IST
delhi protestRAF deployed as the opposition leaders protest on Tuesday. (Photo: Asad Rehman)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 24-year-old independent journalist for allegedly circulating a fabricated video that falsely depicted ACP Vivek Bhagat engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct with a woman during the recent protests.

Police said the video circulated on Instagram and Facebook was manipulated and falsely presented as CCTV footage. Bhagat’s photograph, name and designation were displayed alongside the purported footage, giving the impression that he was the police officer shown in the video.

The Cyber Police case is separate from allegations made by a woman journalist against Bhagat, who has accused the officer of inappropriate conduct. The Crime Branch is looking into this complaint.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The accused, Nadeem Ahmed Ameen, was apprehended from Haryana’s Mewat region on October 5. Police said they recovered a mobile phone allegedly used to circulate the video. Police said he works as an independent journalist and operates an Instagram news account, News Aina Today.

Also read | After sexual harassment complaint, Delhi cop’s additional charge withheld

“A case was registered on October 4 after police monitoring of social media platforms brought certain Instagram and Facebook reels to their notice. The reels showed a person dressed as a police officer allegedly engaging in sexually inappropriate conduct with a woman, while Bhagat’s photograph, name and designation were prominently displayed alongside the footage,” said DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

The FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station, New Delhi District.

During the investigation, police traced one of the accounts involved in circulating the material — Instagram handle @news_aaina0776 — to Ameen, a resident of Palwal district in Haryana.

Story continues below this ad

“On examination, the Instagram account was found logged-in in the said device,” the DCP said. Police also claimed photographs and other content connected with the alleged fabricated reel were found in the phone’s gallery.

Ameen will be produced before a court. Further investigation is underway.

According to police, Ameen is the sixth of seven brothers and is the son of a retired government Urdu lecturer. Police said he had studied up to Class 10 and had started the News Aaina Today Instagram account in April 2026. The account, they said, has around 24,000 subscribers.

‘Larger conspiracy’

Police said they were also probing whether the circulation of the video was part of a larger conspiracy. “An investigation is in progress to ascertain his source of funding and to verify if any larger pre-planned conspiracy was hatched in order to spread instigation and anarchy during the said protest,” the DCP added.

Story continues below this ad

The Cyber Police is identifying other social media accounts allegedly involved in what the police described as an attempt to create a false narrative, tarnish the image of the Delhi Police, and spread “disaffection and dissatisfaction” against the government.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
twitter

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments