Delhi Police arrests gangster Rakesh Tajpuria in connection with Rohini courtroom shootout

Delhi Police arrested gangster Rakesh Tajpuria from Narela after a brief encounter on Tuesday night in connection with the Rohini courtroom shootout. The Special Cell said Tajpuria, who had been absconding for months, had provided the weapons that were used by assailants to gun down gangster Jitender Gogi inside Delhi’s Rohini court.

Gangster Gogi was shot dead on September 24 by two assailants from the Tillu gang while being produced at the Rohini court for a hearing. The two assailants, Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga and Rahul, were gunned down by the police.

The chargesheet stated that Tillu gang leader Sunil Balyan alias Tillu planned the murder months before the incident from inside the Mandoli jail.

A Crime Branch team filed a chargesheet in the Rohini court last month, naming seven men, including the two deceased assailants, as accused. One of the accused Umang Yadav, who was arrested with his cousin Vinay two days after the incident, allegedly helped Tillu and the assailants.

In his disclosure statement, Yadav revealed that he had met Tillu in jail and received a call on September 23 from him. Tillu instructed Yadav and his assailants to go to Murthal, he said.

“ Rakesh Tajpuria shall come to Murthal at about 7 PM on that day to deliver the weapons to be used by Rahul @ KK and Jaideep @ Jagga to kill Jitender @ Gogi in court on 24.09.2021. Tillu asked them to visit Murthal and collect weapons from Rakesh Tajpuria,” reads the chargesheet.