Delhi police arrests doctor, 4 others for forging COVID test reports

The accused have been booked under sections of cheating and forgery. (Representational)

The Delhi police arrested five people, including a doctor, from a diagnostic lab for allegedly forging COVID test reports. The police said the accused approached families, collected their samples from their home and gave out random test results using Genestrings Diagnostic Lab’s name. The accused have allegedly cheated more than 50 people who gave their samples for Covid test without registering them at the lab.

They were caught after a man, who sent at least 45 of his relatives to get tested at the lab, found that his friend received a fake COVID report.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said they received a call from a man named Vipul Saini on Thursday. Saini’s friend, Rishab Shukla, gave a sample five days ago. He received a report saying he was tested positive for COVID.

“Shukla isolated himself but felt no symptoms or signs of the disease. He then got himself tested at another lab and found he never had COVID. On Thursday, he went to Genestrings Lab and found that his name and report was not in the records,” said the police.

Saini and Shukla spoke to the two lab technicians- Himanshu (24) and Pragyanand (24)- who came to collect their samples earlier.

They found the duo sent the collected samples directly to a doctor at the lab. Without registering the person, the doctor tested the sample and sent the results to Pragyanand who then printed the results on a fake letter head of the lab.

“Sometimes, the accused randomly gave out results using the letter head. They did this while using the lab’s resources to get easy money,” said the police.

The accused doctor- Manish Kumar Singh (32), his colleagues – Nikhil (22) and Satender (26) along with lab technicians Himanshu and Pragyanand have been arrested. They have been booked under sections of cheating and forgery.