Delhi Police arrest wanted gangsters linked to fugitive Landa Harike from Punjab

Officers of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday said they arrested wanted gangster Rajan Bhatti, who is a close associate of fugitive Landa Harike, and Bhatti’s associate Kawaljeet Singh from Punjab.

DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra said that in ongoing terror operations against the Khalistani terror-gangster nexus, the police arrested Bhatti from Gurdaspur. The DCP said Bhatti has over 15 previous crimes to his name and was absconding in a case lodged in Punjab which is related to targeted killings and disturbing communal harmony in the state on the directions of Harike and wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda.

The police added that on the basis of technical analysis and disclosures made by Bhatti, one more person – Kanwaljeet Singh alias Chinna – was apprehended in a joint operation with Punjab Police. DCP Chandra said, “Accused Rajan Bhatti was handling Chinna for receiving and pushing drone-dropped guns and firearms in Punjab… Landa Harike had tasked Bhatti and Chinna to eliminate two targets in Punjab.

Officers said Chinna’s location was traced to Didar Hotel in Amritsar Rural. A team of local police and the Delhi Police raided the hotel, but Chinna and another accomplice ran in different directions and also fired at the police personnel. However, they were eventually overpowered and held.