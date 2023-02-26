Delhi Police arrest two men for “terror links”

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two persons with alleged links to a terror module, who were in the country to carry out illegal activities, officers said on Saturday.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that they have arrested two persons, Khalid Mubarak Khan (21) and Abdullah (26). “Both the accused persons were getting directions from a handler based in Pakistan and were planning to go to Pakistan for weapons training by illegally crossing the border,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that the Special Cell was working on inputs that some persons are allegedly being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and are being given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India.

On February 14, police received information that some radicalised persons, having allegiance to a terror module, will come to Delhi through Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the duo arrested. “Further nodes of this network are being identified,” officers said.