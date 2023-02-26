scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Delhi Police arrest two men for “terror links”

The DCP said that the Special Cell was working on inputs that some persons are allegedly being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and are being given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India

Delhi Police terror links arrestsThe DCP said that the Special Cell was working on inputs that some persons are allegedly being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and are being given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India. (File)
Listen to this article
Delhi Police arrest two men for “terror links”
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two persons with alleged links to a terror module, who were in the country to carry out illegal activities, officers said on Saturday.

DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that they have arrested two persons, Khalid Mubarak Khan (21) and Abdullah (26). “Both the accused persons were getting directions from a handler based in Pakistan and were planning to go to Pakistan for weapons training by illegally crossing the border,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that the Special Cell was working on inputs that some persons are allegedly being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and are being given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India.

Also Read
delhi mcd standing committee polls
MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi faces setback, Delhi HC stays her notice calling ...
delhi mcd news live updates
Delhi News Highlights: Delhi HC stays re-election for MCD's Standing Comm...
temple boundary demolition
Temple, mosque at Delhi’s ITO face demolition; boundary walls, ceilings b...
Sukesh Chandrasekhar on luxury items found in his cell: If I can afford R...

On February 14, police received information that some radicalised persons, having allegiance to a terror module, will come to Delhi through Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. Accordingly, a trap was laid, and the duo arrested. “Further nodes of this network are being identified,” officers said.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 09:12 IST
Next Story

Janhvi Kapoor’s fitness trainer shares no equipment cardio workout

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close