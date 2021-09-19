Delhi police arrest two members of interstage drug mafia, seize 358 kg marijuana

The Delhi Police’s crime branch arrested two members of an alleged interstate drug syndicate with 358 kg marijuana loaded in a Scorpio car from Dwarka on Saturday. The accused were coming from Andhra Pradesh in two or three cars to deliver the consignment in Delhi, said the police.

Alok Kumar, the joint commissioner of police (crime), said the gang had deceived law enforcement agencies of more than seven states to reach Delhi-NCR and travelled 2,200 kilometres.

The accused were identified as Rakesh (21) and Joginder (30). They told the police they work under a man named Vijay alias Fauji, a retired serviceman. The two were paid a total of Rs 60,000 to take the drugs from Andhra to Delhi.

During interrogation, the police found the accused use high-end fast cars’ like Scorpio, Fortuner and i20 for transportation. Meanwhile, an i20 that was being used as a ‘pilot car’ to check for police pickets and border protection forces managed to escape, said the police.

The police are now conducting raids to arrest other gang members and the kingpin Vijay.