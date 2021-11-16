Delhi Police arrest two for robbery outside metro station

The Delhi Police arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a man and his two friends outside Shakurpur metro station in Northwest Delhi.

Police said the accused, Vicky (22) and Akash (29), are history-sheeters and targeted the three by grabbing their necks and threatening them. Mobile phones, a purse and cash were stolen from the victims on Sunday night.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “We registered a case on the complaint of the victim who works at Pacific Mall. He alleged four people robbed him and his two friends. We immediately sent out teams to trace the accused. CCTVs were scanned and local enquiry conducted. On Monday, we found two of the accused”

Akash and Vicky were arrested from Pitampura and confessed to the crime, police said. The police also recovered the stolen phone and purse from their possession. They are conducting further searches to arrest the other accused.