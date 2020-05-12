Delhi Police arrest two for murder of TikTok celebrity and gym trainer

The victim, Mohit Mor, was shot at least 13 times, by three people, including a juvenile on May 21. The victim, Mohit Mor, was shot at least 13 times, by three people, including a juvenile on May 21.

A year after a gym trainer, with a massive following on Tik Tok, was shot dead outside his residence in Najafgarh, Delhi Police Tuesday arrested two men in connection with the crime. The victim, Mohit Mor, was shot at least 13 times, by three people, including a juvenile on May 21.

Mor and the accused were a part of rival gangs in the area.

Police had apprehended the juvenile last year, while the other two men were on the run since the murder. DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “One of Delhi’s most wanted criminals Vikas, and his associate Rohit Dagar have been arrested. They were wanted in many cases of murder, robbery, and extortion in Delhi and Haryana. They were wanted in the murder of Tik Tok star Mohit Mor.” Yadav said that Delhi Police had put a reward of Rs 1.2 lakh on Vikas, and Rs 25,000 on Dagar.

A senior police officer said that Vikas and Dagar are a part of the Kapil Sangwan aka Nandu gang. Last year, police claimed that Mor’s friend Mangu had invested Rs 30 lakh in a property in Mohan Garden but he was allegedly killed in a gang war and Mor was left to return the money. “Mor was also a partner in the investment,” police had said last May.

On May 21, at a photocopy shop, as Mor showed his Tik Tok videos to some friends, he was shot dead. As per the eyewitness statement to police, the accused persons told Mort: “Tumhe hum banaate hain TikTok ka hero (We’ll make you a TikTok hero)”, after which they shot him. Last year itself, police had named Dagar and Vikas as accused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd