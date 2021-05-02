Delhi Police arrest two ambulance drivers for overcharging patients

An ambulance outside Sushruta Trauma Center, New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

The Delhi Police arrested two ambulance drivers for overcharging patients and their families across the city during the pandemic. Police said they received a complaint on Friday about the driver.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said, “ The complainant, Irshad, told us he wanted to shift his relative from Apollo Hospital to Holy Family hospital but the driver demanded Rs 8,500.” The distance between the hospitals is around 2 km.

The police team posed as a client and called the driver for the ambulance service. “We asked for an ambulance from Jasola Apollo hospital to Holy Family. The driver asked for Rs 9,500 to travel 5 km. After bargaining, he agreed to shift the patient for Rs 8,500. When the driver reached Apollo, he was apprehended by our team,” said DCP Meena.

Another driver, Devendra, who also owns an ambulance service in the city was arrested after he allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from a patient and his family.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said a patient wanted to go from Sonia Vihar to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, which is a distance of 4 km, but was charged Rs 10,000.

“Our team verified facts and found that the driver is overcharging and harassing patients. We found that the accused approached families through social media and tried to loot them. We arrested him and seized his ambulance,” said police.

In view of the rise in such cases, the Delhi Police launched a Covid helpline that will help patients who are being cheated, overcharged by ambulance services, and looted by traders who are black marketing drugs.

On the direction of Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, the helpline — #01123469900 — will receive these complaints along with queries on the lockdown and entry passes.

Police said people who are being harassed over drugs, injections and medical equipment or being overcharged can call the police for help.