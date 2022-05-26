Delhi Police arrest 21-year-old man, apprehend 5 teenagers for sexually assaulting minor girl

The Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old man and apprehended five juveniles for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on May 20 in Outer Delhi, officials said Thursday.

The girl was out for some work when she met one of the accused Aakrosh, who the police said befriended her and later took her to a forest near a railway track. “The girl said five other boys were present in the jungle. Three boys sexually assaulted her while the others watched. They threatened her. After the incident, the girl managed to go back to her home and immediately informed her family who then made a PCR call,” said a police officer.

The girl was sent for a medical examination and a case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (assaulting woman), 354 B (disrobing), 341 (wrongful confinement), 376 DA (gangrape on minor) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Pocso Act.

A senior police officer said the accused live near the girl’s house and were identified based on local enquiry and footage obtained near the spot. Within five days, the police caught all the boys. “Aakrosh has been sent to judicial custody. His associates have been apprehended and strict legal action will be taken against them,” said the officer.