Delhi Police arrest Saddam Gori gang members, recover illegal firearm

Two alleged members of the Saddam Gori gang were arrested by the Anti-Auto Theft Squad of the Delhi Police in Southwest Delhi’s Dabri area for alleged possession of an illegal firearm and theft of a car. The accused were identified as Muzaffarnagar residents Mohammad Mustkeem, 25, and Mehandi Hasan, 35.

Officials said that both alleged gang members were former street hawkers. Mohammed Mustkeem is allegedly the current leader of the gang operated by Saddam Gori, who is currently in jail. Alleged gang members Sultan and Shavej are absconding, along with another unknown Muzaffarnagar resident, they added.

Delhi News Live | Follow latest updates

The accused were arrested based on an FIR filed in Central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar on June 8. The complainant, Nitin Dhawan, alleged that he had been robbed at gun-point of his gold ornaments while standing outside his house by four men driving a Chevrolet Cruze.

“The modus operandi of the gang was to use stolen vehicles to rob people at gunpoint from late evening to early morning. In case they fired their weapons or their vehicle was identified, they would discard it and steal a new one. They wore masks and caps to hide their identity. The gang has been active in the NCR, especially in West, Central, and North Delhi,” said Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central).

Officials also noted that by the time of the latest FIR, the five-man gang had committed nine robberies and carjackings in Delhi, and had also snatched a gold chain in Hari Nagar on June 8. The Cruze was also stolen from Ghaziabad on 2 June.

The police said that they tracked down the stolen car over the course of five days, using teams sent out at night as well as examining CCTV footage. It was located in Dabri’s Nala Road area. The police then arrested the two accused who started driving the car.

Officials said that a Chevrolet Cruze, a two-wheeler, two rings, a gold chain, and a sophisticated semi-automatic Beretta pistol with five live cartridges were recovered.

DCP Chauhan said that further investigation is underway.