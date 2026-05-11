One more operative linked to Bangladesh-based arms dealer Shahbaz Ansari arrested

The police have also added an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act section in the case. (File Photo)

In fresh crackdown on a transnational arms trafficking and terror network, backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an allegedly notorious operative, Praveen Kumar alias Tittu, who is a close associate of gangster Rohit Chaudhary of South Delhi and linked to Bangladesh-based arms dealer Shahbaz Ansari, said officers.

The Crime Branch recently said it had arrested over a dozen accused — linked to Shahbaz Ansari network — for allegedly transporting the foreign-made illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR. Praveen was involved in the similar chain of networks as he was providing the weapons to Rohit Chaudhary. Shahbaz Ansari, who continues to be in Bangladesh, is wanted by security agencies, said an officer.