One more operative linked to Bangladesh-based arms dealer Shahbaz Ansari arrested

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In fresh crackdown on a transnational arms trafficking and terror network, backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an allegedly notorious operative, Praveen Kumar alias Tittu, who is a close associate of gangster Rohit Chaudhary of South Delhi and linked to Bangladesh-based arms dealer Shahbaz Ansari, said officers.
The Crime Branch recently said it had arrested over a dozen accused — linked to Shahbaz Ansari network — for allegedly transporting the foreign-made illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR. Praveen was involved in the similar chain of networks as he was providing the weapons to Rohit Chaudhary. Shahbaz Ansari, who continues to be in Bangladesh, is wanted by security agencies, said an officer.
“A cash reward of Rs 2 lakh reward had previously been declared on Praveen’s head,” said another officer. Authorities recovered one high-end Italian-made semi-automatic pistol and five live 0.32 bore cartridges from his possession.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Yadav said a team led by Inspectors Man Singh and Sunder Gautam under ACP Sanjay Kumar Nagpal’s supervision arrested Praveen. So far, 25 foreign-made sophisticated weapons—including a sub-machine gun—and 221 live cartridges have been seized from these accused. The police have also added an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act section in the case.
Praveen Kumar, 45, son of late Virender Singh and a resident of South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, worked as a property dealer in Aaya Nagar, said police.
Investigations reveal his deep ties to Rohit Chaudhary’s gang, active in South Delhi’s areas like Aaya Nagar, Mehrauli, Pushp Vihar, and Ambedkar Nagar. He allegedly helped occupy disputed properties, encroach on forest land for illegal plotting, and laundered proceeds into gambling. While jailed, he linked up with co-accused Nishant Arora (already arrested) and later sourced foreign weapons to spread terror post-bail.
Rohit Chaudhary, facing a Rs 4 lakh reward and charged under MCOCA for murder, extortion, and arms offences, was nabbed in a Crime Branch encounter. His network has fueled violence against rivals, builders, and bookies.
Police said the module traces to Shahbaz Ansari and ISI handlers, underscoring ongoing efforts to dismantle such networks in the Capital.
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