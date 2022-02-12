Delhi: Police arrest retired subedar for raping teenager inside Dwarka park

Police have arrested a 38-year-old retired subedar for allegedly posing as a Delhi Police personnel and raping a 19-year-old woman at a park in Dwarka last month.

The woman had alleged that she was raped and her friend assaulted and robbed by the man on the evening of January 28. She alleged they were approached by the man in khaki uniform, who claimed they were indulging in obscenity and threatened to file a complaint against them.

“The man came and slapped my friend thrice. He had a Hindi-Haryanvi accent and claimed he saw us behaving indecently. My friend explained that we were not doing anything. The man sat beside me and asked us for identity cards,” she stated in her complaint.

When she showed a PDF of her Aadhaar card on her phone, he clicked a picture of it. Despite her objections, he refused to delete it and started assaulting her friend. “He asked us to come along with him to Dwarka Sector 23 police station, but we told him we had not done anything wrong. In the meantime, my friend pleaded and asked him to leave us.”

The woman further stated that he demanded Rs 11,000 as a “fine”, but they said they could give Rs 6,000. “He asked him to withdraw the cash from a nearby mall, but he did not let me go. When I said I was not carrying my wallet, he said he would frisk me. He started touching me and when I resisted and threatened me saying he will destroy my career and tarnish my parents’ reputation. He claimed he will file a false case, alleging that I was a sex worker.”

The complaint further stated, “After collecting money from my friend, he asked him to go and said he will drop me. When my friend insisted on staying, he was again assaulted and forced to leave. He threatened that he would take me to a police station where other police personnel, including the SHO, would rape me. After the threats, he raped me. After some time, I heard some noise and screamed for help. I managed to escape from his clutches. He yelled at me, asking me not to inform anyone about this.”

Police said the woman told her mother about the incident on January 29, who then informed her husband.