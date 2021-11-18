Delhi Police arrest ex-restrobar employee over snatching incidents at Connaught Place

The Delhi Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with two snatching incidents that took place within 10 minutes of each other at Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The accused, identified as Arpan, used to work at the Lord of the Drinks café in the area but had lost his job. Since then, the police said that he has been involved in over 20 cases of theft and robbery.

The two incidents took place on Tuesday. CCTV footage of one of the incidents showed him on his bike when he snatched the mobile phone of a woman while she was trying to cross the road from the Outer Circle of CP.

In the second incident, the accused snatched a man’s phone from Rajiv Chowk.

According to the police, Arpan had also targeted people in Amar Colony in the morning and snatched their phones.

After the incidents, two separate FIRs were registered and CCTVs were scanned. Police found that it was the same bike-borne snatcher who had committed both the offences and the bike was traced to a man named Aryan.

“Aryan is also involved in similar thefts. He told us that his associate Arpan had taken his bike on Tuesday. We sent our teams to find Arpan and arrested him from Sarita Vihar. We have recovered three phones from him,” DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.