Delhi Police arrest one for offering fake jobs under Ayushman Bharat

Delhi Police has arrested one person for putting out advertisements promising jobs as Ayushman and Arogya Mitras and supervisors, under the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat programme, after the National Health Authority (NHA) flagged the same.

Police sealed the recruitment agency’s office in Laxmi Nagar and are on the lookout for the owner.

NHA deputy CEO Dr Dinesh Arora wrote to DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh, with the details given in the advertisements.

“We have to be on our toes to ensure such unscrupulous schemes do not take off. We are committed to vigilance and will do our best to not let unsuspecting citizens be duped,” said an NHA official.

The matter of the recruitment agency was reported by a PMJAY team in Jharkhand, which noted similar advertisements in English and Hindi publications.

The advertisement asked applicants to submit demand drafts ranging from Rs 380 to Rs 570 in favour of a fraudulent entity called Ayushman Bharat recruitment agency. While Arogya Mitras are engaged by government and private hospitals or state health agencies to help patients through the beneficiary verification process and issuance of e-cards for PMJAY, there are no posts called Ayushman Mitras.

The company created a website, http://www.ayushmanbharatgov.in, a replica of the official PMJAY official website, and was “recruiting” for both arms of Ayushman Bharat — the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and health and wellness centres.

They promised salaries ranging from Rs 15,000 (plus incentives) to Rs 24,000.

This is not the first time fraudsters have used the flagship NDA health programme to dupe people.

After the Union cabinet approved it last year, a slew of websites had sprung up promising to get people registered for the scheme. The NHA had then issued public statements saying that there is no such registration formality. However, this is the first time that it has lodged a police complaint.