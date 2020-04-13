Delhi: Police arrest member of Jamia panel for ‘inciting’ anti-CAA protests

The case was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with weapons). (Representational Image) The case was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with weapons). (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police has arrested the media coordinator of the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) for allegedly organising the anti-CAA protests in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad in February this year.

The case was registered under IPC sections 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with weapons).

Police claimed the woman, Safoora Zargar, was a part of the protest. According to police, protesters had blocked roads near Jafrabad, which triggered a protest by pro-CAA protesters and sparked riots in Northeast Delhi.

Zargar was arrested from her house in Ghaffar Manzil on Saturday.

She is an MPhil student at Jamia Millia Islamia and lives with her family near the university campus.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said, “Police arrested her on Saturday after a case was registered against her for organising the protests near Jafrabad Metro station.”

Police had earlier arrested another Jamia student for allegedly inciting a mob to attack police during the riots in Northeast Delhi.

The student, Meeran Haider, had been arrested on April 1 after being questioned.

