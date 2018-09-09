Delhi Police arrest ‘member of banned Manipur terrorist outfit’

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 37-year-old alleged member of the Manipur-based banned terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), for allegedly threatening and extorting businessmen and influential people.

“The accused, Moirangthem Rana Pratap alias Paikhomba, the self-styled general secretary of the banned outfit, was arrested from Bishnupur on September 4. He and his associates were allegedly threatening and extorting money,” a senior police officer said.

On August 28, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias Khoirangba, an alleged top commander and self-styled acting chairman of the banned outfit, was arrested from Kotla Mubarakpur, police said.

Police claimed it was Paikhomba who had directed Khoirangba to go to Delhi and set up a base here to conduct their activities. “On his directions, Khoirangba had allegedly given threats to the Manipur Chief and some other ministers,” an official claimed.

Paikhomba is also wanted by National Investigation Agency and a reward of Rs 2 lakh was declared on his arrest, the officer said. “He has been brought to Delhi on transit remand from Manipur,” the officer added.

KCP-PWG was formed in January 2016 by a combined extremist group of KCP-Poirei faction, KCP-Tamnganba faction and KCP-Paikhomba faction under the chairmanship of Laishram Ranjit Meetei.In January 2017, the Special Cell arrested the self-styled convener of KCP-PWG, Ranjeet Singh Porai alias Rocky.

