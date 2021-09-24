Delhi Police arrest manager of 5-star hotel for forging details to help criminals stay

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a manager of a leading five-star hotel in Connaught Place for allegedly taking Rs 5,000 from two absconding criminals from Assam and giving them a room after filing false details about them.

The two men had been on the run since an FIR had been registered against them by the Chief Minister’s Office for allegedly forging the signature of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister’s Office had filed an FIR with the Dispur police station on September 8 after the CM came to know that they had forged his signature in a note given to the chief engineer of Public Health Department for a work to be allotted in the name of Lohit Construction.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said, “We have registered an FIR at Connaught Place police station against two managers — Rohit Kumar and Anil Goel — of the five-star hotel. We have Rohit Kumar and are searching for Goel.”

The FIR was registered after police received a complaint from Inspector Ram Niwas. “On September 10, we coordinated with Additional SP (Assam police) Vivek Kumar and he told us that their team, with the help of technical surveillance, has found that the two absconding accused, Imran Shah Chaudhary and Rajib Kalita, were hiding at Ashoka Road. There are four hotels located in that location and we started checking the details of the customers in their registers,” Inspector Ram Niwas stated his complaint.

He added, “On September 11, additional SP Vivek again called me up and informed me that one of the accused, Rajib, had taken flight for Guwahati. They have detained him and during questioning, he disclosed that he, along with another accused, stayed in one of these hotels at Ashoka Road.”

A team of Delhi Police visited the hotel and checked the entries on their computer. “We found that the name of one of the guests, Raju, was removed from the list. We also found Anil had filled in all the wrong details about them and Rajib took money,” he alleged.