Delhi Police arrest man who killed teen, say he was constantly on move to evade arrest

The Delhi Police Monday arrested 24-year-old Layik Khan for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl using a hammer on Friday night. Police said Khan wanted to marry the girl and had been harassing her for months. After she said no to him and complained about his behaviour to her parents, he went to her house and allegedly killed her, police said.

P K Mishra, DCP (Rohini) said, “After the murder, Khan locked the door to her house and fled. Our teams looked for him in Delhi, at his residence in Bawana, and near his factory but he wasn’t found. We sent teams to Uttar Pradesh to look for him. On Monday, he was caught near his house in Hardoi. He was hiding at his place and was changing his location frequently to evade arrest.”

Police said Khan is being taken to Delhi, where he will be questioned. “We have not recovered the weapon and clothes that were used at the time of the offence,” said a senior police officer.

The girl used to study in a government school and her family told police they have known Khan and his uncle for five years. The two families lived near each other until two years ago.

District police have increased deployment near the girl’s home to avoid tension amid protests by local outfits.

According to the FIR, Khan went to the girl’s place around 5 pm on Friday. He then sent her relative, Kaushal, to get groceries and allegedly attacked her with a hammer around 7.30 pm. He then locked the door from the outside and fled with the weapon. The girl’s mother and relative broke the lock and found her lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her head.

The girl’s parents have also alleged that the accused went to meet the girl outside her school on Friday morning and threatened to kill her.