Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Delhi Police arrest man for threatening and stalking woman

An FIR has been filed under Sections 354D (stalking), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 ( word/gesture/act to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 10:39:59 am
Police officials said that they received a complaint on May 11 on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal alleging that the accused was forcing the complainant's wife to talk to him. (File)

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Delhi’s Northeast District for threatening, calling, and stalking a woman after she had rejected his advances, said officials Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rizwan Ansari, a jacket maker.

Police officials said that they received a complaint on May 11 on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal alleging that the accused was forcing the complainant’s wife to talk to him, and threatening to kill her if she did not do so. The complainant also alleged that the accused would call her and use abusive language. A case was then filed under relevant sections at the Outer District Cyber Station, they added.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), said “The accused saw the profile of the victim and began chatting with her after sending a friend request. After asking her address, he went there and secretly clicked photographs of her. He began to track her movements and threatened to share her photographs and chat details with her family and friends after she refused to talk to him.”

The police said that a team was sent to meet the complainant and his wife, who said that the accused had sent the woman a friend’s request on social media and began messaging her. But after a while, he became aggressive and began forcing her to meet him.

According to the police, secret informers were deployed and the location of the accused was determined by surveillance and IP address analysis. He was subsequently arrested.

The police said that three SIM cards and two mobile phones used to contact and threaten the victim were recovered from the accused. An FIR has also been filed under Sections 354D (stalking), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 ( word/gesture/act to insult modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

