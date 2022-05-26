Delhi Police arrest man for stealing laptops from sleeping passengers in tourist buses

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing laptops from sleeping passengers of deluxe inter-state tourist buses, said officials Wednesday. The accused, identified as Kamal Kumar Rehlan, was arrested on May 18 after a Delhi-based lawyer lodged a complaint alleging she lost her laptop while she was travelling to Manali.

According to the police, Rehlan would regularly travel in inter-state tourist buses to steal laptops. He would take one of the seats in the back and observe people. After finding a “suitable target”, he would wait for them to sleep and steal their laptops. He would get off the bus soon after that to evade suspicion, said the police.

The police said the woman boarded a bus from Majnu Ka Tila with a friend on the night of March 30. The next day when she reached Manali, she found that her laptop was missing. The woman and bus staff checked the CCTV installed inside the bus and found that an unknown passenger stole her bag and got off the bus at 4 am in Punjab.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “We sent several teams to look for the accused. CCTVs inside the bus on the route and at Majnu Ka Tila were analysed. During the inquiry, we found that an informer had seen the same man (as seen in the CCTV) near the MKT market. Several raids were conducted and the man was arrested on May 18. At present, we have seized 10 stolen laptops from his possession”.

Rehlan was interrogated and he confessed to the crime, saying he would travel on deluxe tourist buses to steal laptops. He then sold the stolen laptops to his associates Satish Sharma and Sanjeev.

“We had recovered five laptops from Rehlan’s possession. Notices were issued to his associates and the other five laptops were seized. We suspect the accused was selling these laptops through his associates (middlemen) to shops for a great value. He might be involved in other theft cases. We are looking for his associates,” said the DCP.