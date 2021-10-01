Delhi Police arrest man who ‘faked’ his own kidnapping to extort money from father

The Delhi Police have arrested a man who allegedly faked his kidnapping to extort money from his father.

The accused, identified as Sushant Chaudhary, works at a real estate company as an operator and had allegedly lost a lot of money while trading online.

His father, Tej Pal Singh, had lodged a missing person’s report on Monday at Central Delhi police station. According to the complaint, Singh last spoke to his son on September 19. When he went to Sushant’s office, he found that his son had withdrawn his salary and was last seen on September 8. His phone was also switched off.

However, on Monday, Singh received a text message from Sushant’s phone. The message stated that Sushant had taken a loan of Rs 1,50,000 and hasn’t returned half of the amount. The sender threatened Singh saying that Sushant will be in “big trouble” if the pending amount isn’t paid. The family members then paid Rs 75,000 to the person who sent the text.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said her team checked Sushant’s bank statement and found that all the money had been transferred to ‘Buckzy’ — an online real-time payment app.

Meanwhile, Singh received more messages from Sushant’s number demanding more money. Police said he sent Rs 1,1,000 to Sushant’s bank account again on Tuesday.

During the investigation, the accounts were tracked and the police team conducted raids to arrest the kidnappers. However, they found that Sushant wasn’t kidnapped and was just changing his location between Chandni Chowk and Kashmere Gate.

After several raids, he was caught from Gandhi Maidan in Delhi. Sushant told the police that he had invested a lot of money in the online trading site ‘Olymp Trade’ but had lost all of it. He had also taken loans but suffered huge losses. When he had asked his family for the money, they had refused and it is then that he staged his own kidnapping.