Delhi Police arrest man for alleged ‘cow slaughter’

A 22-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for alleged cow slaughter in North Delhi.

Police said they received information about the incident from residents and recovered animal remains from a vacant plot. The samples were sent to a government veterinary hospital.

DCP (North) SS Kalsi said, “CCTV footage was recovered from the area in which a Honda City car is seen. The car was used in the offence. We sent teams and traced the accused. He was arrested on Saturday and booked under the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. We have also recovered the car.”

Police said the accused has been identified as Aftab Ahmad alias Lukman.

“On February 7, the accused and his four associates allegedly caught a cow and took it to the spot,” added police.

Ahmad is involved in two criminal cases and has been booked for robbery, snatching and Arms Act in the past, said police.