Delhi Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad member in Srinagarhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-police-arrest-jaish-e-mohammad-member-in-srinagar-5726457/

Delhi Police arrest Jaish-e-Mohammad member in Srinagar

The accused, Abdul Majeed Baba, a resident of Magfepora district of Sopore, was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh. He was declared absconding by a court after he failed to appear in connection with a 2007 case.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a man who is allegedly a member of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, police said on Tuesday. The arrest was made in Srinagar on Saturday evening.

The accused was first arrested in 2007 along with another man and granted bail. However, he failed to appear before the court and allegedly joined the terror outfit.

The Special Cell received a tip off that Baba would be somewhere near south Srinagar on Saturday. “He was arrested from Soura in downtown Srinagar. The accused will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Srinagar and brought to Delhi on transit remand,” said DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

