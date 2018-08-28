Delhi: Police arrest gangster wanted for kidnapping

The accused was also wanted for the daylight murder of another Bihar-based gangster Babloo Dubey in Bettiah Court in May 2017. (Representational Image) The accused was also wanted for the daylight murder of another Bihar-based gangster Babloo Dubey in Bettiah Court in May 2017. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested a Bihar-based gangster from south Delhi’s RK Puram in the 2016 case of kidnapping of a Nepal-based businessman, Suresh Kedia.

With this arrest, investigators from the crime branch also claimed to have foiled the contract killing of one more businessman from Ghaziabad.

The accused, Vikas Singh, was also wanted for the daylight murder of another Bihar-based gangster Babloo Dubey in Bettiah Court in May 2017. Dubey was allegedly murdered because of a dispute over the distribution of ransom money collected from the kidnapping contract of Suresh Kedia in 2016, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajiv Ranjan stated that Singh has revealed that he, along with Dubey, kidnapped Kedia from Birganj, Nepal, for ransom. On May 28, 2016, after an operation by Bihar police, the businessman was rescued after three days.

“Singh has claimed that Kedia paid gold worth Rs 10 crore after his release to one of the contact persons in touch with the kidnappers at Chandni Chowk,” said Ranjan.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App