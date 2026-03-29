Dating app match to robbery at knifepoint: How a Delhi man lost Rs 7 lakh in a brutal honeytrap

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The Delhi Police Saturday said they cracked an abduction-cum-robbery case in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji within hours, arresting five accused, including a 20-year-old woman, who allegedly used a fake dating app to lure victims before robbing them at knifepoint.
The victim, Anurup Narula, reported on March 25 that he was enticed by a profile ‘Sherry’, whose real name is Harleen Kaur alias Jenny, to Nehru Place.
Upon arrival, three men, associates of the woman, allegedly assaulted him, forced him into a white Hyundai Aura, choked him unconscious, and terrorised him into transferring Rs 7 lakh via UPI, ATM withdrawals, and credit cards. He was later dumped back at Nehru Place with threats.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR under sections 309(4) (snatching), 309(6) (repeat offender of snatching) and 140(3) (abduction) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kalkaji police station and started the probe.
Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), formed a special etaff team led by Inspector R S Dagar, including Inspector Shubham Chaudhary, to identify the accused and nab them.
“Leveraging CCTV footage, they identified one vehicle. Analysis of UPI payments revealed a key phone number. Call detail records and FASTag data pinpointed the second car,” a police officer said.
Simultaneous raids across locations netted Rishabh Raghav, 25, a cab driver from Chhattarpur, with his vehicle, followed by Nabojit De, 30, a gym trainer from Panchsheel Vihar; Sanjay alias Joey, 28, a vet assistant; Harleen alias Jenny; and Sahil Chauhan from Panchsheel Vihar.
The interrogation revealed Harleen allegedly posed as ‘Sherry’ on the app to lure men, then robbed them with her gang at pre-planned spots. Recoveries included two Hyundai Auras, five mobile phones, and bank accounts.
“This tech-driven probe exposes dating app perils,” said the DCP, adding that further raids are aimed at dismantling the network amid rising cyber-lured crimes in Delhi. The police said they suspected the gang was previously involved in more such cases, as their interrogations were ongoing.
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