Dating app match to robbery at knifepoint: How a Delhi man lost Rs 7 lakh in a brutal honeytrap

The Delhi Police Saturday said they cracked an abduction-cum-robbery case in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji within hours, arresting five accused, including a 20-year-old woman, who allegedly used a fake dating app to lure victims before robbing them at knifepoint.

The victim, Anurup Narula, reported on March 25 that he was enticed by a profile ‘Sherry’, whose real name is Harleen Kaur alias Jenny, to Nehru Place.

Upon arrival, three men, associates of the woman, allegedly assaulted him, forced him into a white Hyundai Aura, choked him unconscious, and terrorised him into transferring Rs 7 lakh via UPI, ATM withdrawals, and credit cards. He was later dumped back at Nehru Place with threats.