scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Days after PFI ban, Delhi Police arrest four of its members under UAPA

Sources said the arrests were made during the weekend. The Delhi Police had earlier detained 32 persons for their alleged association with the PFI.

Delhi Police arrested four of its members under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officers said. (File)

Days after the Popular Front of India (PFI) was declared illegal and banned by the Indian government, the Delhi Police arrested four of its members under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), officers said. These are the first arrests by the Delhi Police after central agencies conducted raids in several parts of the country and detained key leaders and members of the PFI.

Sources said the arrests were made during the weekend. The Delhi Police had earlier detained 32 persons for their alleged association with the PFI.

The PFI and other organisations such as Rehab India Foundation (RIF), All India Imams Council (AllC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) have been declared ‘unlawful associations’. A case was also registered at Shaheen Bagh police station and the PFI’s three offices in Delhi have been sealed following suspicions that they were being used to carry out illegal activities. The police have alleged that members of the PFI and other organisations are “conspiring to disrupt public order”.

More from Delhi

“The leaders, members and associates of the proscribed unlawful association/s are, in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further to cause massive disruption of public order by promoting communal enmity and for the purpose, mobilising supporters for spreading incitement at various places, including the declared and notified premises mentioned above and, certain places of worship… To unearth the conspiracy and prevent deterioration of public order, the matter will be investigated and unlawful activities of members and leaders of such organisations will be caught,” reads the FIR.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 11:22:51 am
Next Story

Tweet-editing goes live for Twitter Blue members in select regions

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement