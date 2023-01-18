Delhi Police arrest four men who duped pensioners through fake ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ website

The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested four persons who allegedly created fake websites of the central government’s ‘Jeevan Pramaan’ scheme and cheated more than 1,800 persons, the police said Wednesday.

The police identified the accused as Amit Khosa, 47, Kanav Kapoor, 27, Bijoy Sarkar, and Shankar Mondal.

According to the police, Khosa worked as a stock market analyst and later joined his friend Kapoor, a web developer. They later roped in Sarkar and Mondal who live in Hyderabad. The two provided bank details to Khosa and Kapoor to receive the cheated money, they said.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners that was started in 2014. It provides a digital life certificate that can be used at banks, post offices, and other places for pension work.

The accused created multiple fake websites copying the government website and collected Rs 199 each from the pensioners on the pretext of registering them for the service, they said.

The investigators collected technical information about the fake website, their bank details, transactions, and call detail records. The four accused were identified and arrested after analysing the numbers and bank details. Khosa and Kapoor were arrested from Noida. During analysis of the website, the police found the accused cheated more than 1,800 persons.

“Recently, our unit received a complaint from the National Informatics Centre that some fraudsters have made a similar website https://jeevanpraman.online/. The majority of the content was copied from the actual government portal and they were accepting payments through this fake website from the pensioners,” said Prashant Gautam, DCP (Cyber Cell).

A case under impersonation, cheating and IT Act was lodged, the officer said.