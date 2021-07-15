Delhi: Police arrest four including his lawyer for killing ‘fake coin mastermind’ in Dwarka

In the CCTV footage, police said all four accused were seen dragging Luthra’s body and cleaning blood outside the chambers.

The Delhi Police arrested four men for allegedly killing a 44-year-old man inside Dwarka court’s lawyers’ chambers and destroying evidence. The accused include his lawyer, Arun Sharma, who the deceased Sweekar Luthra had gone to meet at Dwarka Court Complex.

According to police, Luthra was one of the masterminds of the fake coin racket, which he started in 1997 with his brother Upkaar. To cheat their employees and others, the brothers posed as Reserve Bank of India officials and claimed they had bagged a contract to manufacture coins, police said. Luthra was arrested in 2016 by the Delhi Police Special Cell for setting up manufacturing units in Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and even Nepal.

He was killed on Monday in Sharma’s chamber.

Police said they have arrested all four accused – advocate Sharma, his driver Rohit, an auto-rickshaw driver named Darshan and Luthra’s friend Pradeep in connection with the murder.



While three, Sharma, Darshan and Mohit, were detained on Tuesday, Pradeep was arrested from Shakarpur on Wednesday

A senior police officer said, “The three gave different versions of the incident during the interrogation. Sharma lied that he didn’t know who the accused was. While we had recovered the CCTV footage, it wasn’t clear who had shot Luthra. Our teams looked for Pradeep and arrested him from Shakarpur on Wednesday.”

Police also seized the murder weapon from Sharma’s chambers. Initial enquiry revealed that Pradeep and Luthra had a fight right outside the chambers. In a fit of rage, Pradeep pulled out his pistol and shot Luthra in the back.

Sharma and others then helped Pradeep drag the body, clean the crime scene and hide the weapon, police said. In the CCTV footage, police said all four accused were seen dragging Luthra’s body and cleaning blood outside the chambers.

Pradeep and Darshan are close associates of Luthra and have previous involvement in criminal case, police said.

Police received the information about the incident from Mata Roop Rani Maggo Hospital. After the incident, Sharma and others took Luthra to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Police said Sharma even signed Luthra’s Medico-Legal Report and told the doctors that an unknown assailant shot him near a park, after which all four fled.