Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Delhi Police arrest five who posed as trainee ticket examiners using forged documents

Police suspect this was an inter-state racket and are looking into members from other states.

A case had been filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating/ dishonestly inducing delivery of goods), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and provisions of the Indian Railways Act. (Representational image)

Five men were arrested from New Delhi railway station Tuesday for allegedly impersonating trainee ticket examiners using forged documents, allegedly as part of a railway job racket. Police identified the accused as Mohammed Rizwan (22) and Bhupender Chaurasia (20) from Uttar Pradesh, Gagan Deep Singh (21), Gaurav Kumar (20), and Amandeep Singh (19) from Punjab.

Police said Chaurasia, who was posing as a trainee TTE, was found by Railway staff on the Kanpur-Shatabdi Express with a railway identity card in his phone. He was then taken by the Railway Protection Force to the NDLS police station for verification, and the ID was found to be fake. He claimed a man had given him the card after receiving payment for a Railway job.

The accused also said that there were several like him being trained at the station, with one Rizwan allegedly assigning them tasks and marking attendance. He then led police to Rizwan, who also had an ID card in his phone and was posing as a TTE trainer. He said he had paid Rs 2 lakh to a person for a railway job and had been assigned by him to take attendance of trainees and train them. The remaining three arrested accused were intercepted on his instance, who claimed they had paid Rs 23 lakh for jobs to a man in Punjab.

Six other youths in the group were also apprehended, but they did not have any fake documents. According to Harender Singh, DCP (Railways), “The team established that none of these people were employed by the Railways and the documents with them were forged. Apart from those arrested, the others have been detained for questioning.”

Police also said that one-day police custody of Rizwan and Amandeep had been obtained to nab the masterminds of the
racket.

A case had been filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating/ dishonestly inducing delivery of goods), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and provisions of the Indian Railways Act.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 07:51:33 am
