Delhi Police arrest five men who robbed businessman of Rs 9 lakh at gunpoint

Three weeks after a businessman was held at gunpoint and robbed of Rs 9 lakh cash outside his factory in West Delhi’s Khyala, Delhi Police arrested five men involved in the robbery and seized four pistols from their possession.

According to police, a man who runs an iron sheets manufacturing unit at Khyala Garden was in his car when three men got out of another car and threatened him and his accountant with pistols. “We were told that one of the accused pointed the gun at the car window while another sat in the backseat and pointed a gun at the victim’s neck. The man got scared as the accused kept asking him for his bag. He pointed towards the bag and they took it,” said Urvija Goel, DCP (West).

The accused fled in their white Santro car. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered and two teams were deployed to arrest the accused. Teams questioned employees at the factory and witnesses, and scanned several CCTVs in the area to identify the car used by the accused.

“We narrowed our search to three cars that matched the description given by the complainant. Using technical surveillance, our team arrested two men identified as Pawan (25) and Raj Kumar (32),” said the DCP.

However, Pawan managed to call his other associates and inform them about police presence before he was arrested from his house in Jhajjar. During questioning, he said his friend Raj lives in Mangolpuri in Delhi and helped them in the robbery. Police arrested Raj and conducted raids to trace the other accused.

“ They were not at home as Pawan had alerted them. On Saturday, our team was going to Dwarka to see a relative of one of the accused when they spotted the same Santro car. We tried to stop the car but the men were speeding and tried escaping. We chased them and arrested three men from inside the car,” said police.

One of the accused has been identified as Sandeep, Pawan’s cousin, while his friends Narender and Amit are also from Jhajjar and helped in the robbery. The men bought a car using the stolen cash and were arrested with four pistols and number plates.