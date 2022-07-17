Delhi Police arrest factory manager for ‘raping’ minor employee

A 31-year-old factory manager has been arrested for allegedly raping one of his employees, a 15-year-old girl, in Outer Delhi and trying to kill her by giving her a poisonous liquid.

“During the inquiry, it was revealed that the victim was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was unfit to give a statement. On Saturday, her statement was recorded in the presence of an NGO member,” said DCP (outer) Sameer Sharma.

“On July 2, the accused requested the girl to come home as his wife was ill. When she got there, he sexually assaulted her with the help of his wife. A few days later, he stopped her on her way home and poured some liquid into her mouth. The girl fell unconscious on reaching home and was taken to a hospital. Based on her statement, a case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and his wife will be apprehended soon,” added Sharma.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the police in connection with the matter. “The father of the girl… also alleged that on July 5, the accused forcibly made his daughter drink acid. The girl is presently admitted to the hospital in a very critical condition,” it said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has issued notice to Delhi Police. “We have received a very serious complaint of rape and attempt to murder of a 15-year-old girl. The girl was allegedly forcibly made to drink acid. Our team is constantly monitoring the condition of the girl and providing all possible assistance to her and her family,” she said.

DCP Sharma said they cannot confirm if the liquid was acid and are waiting to record the girl’s statement under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).