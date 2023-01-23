scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Delhi Police arrest ex-Civil Defence employee for stealing two-wheelers

After verification, the police found that the Scooty was stolen from Shahdara.....

The Delhi Police arrested a man, formerly worked as a Civil Defence volunteer for allegedly stealing several two-wheelers from the Trans-Yamuna areas.

The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, formerly working as a Civil Defence volunteer during the coronavirus pandemic, for allegedly stealing several two-wheelers from the Trans-Yamuna areas.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said during patrolling in Shahdara, a police team signalled a person on a Scooty to stop for checking but he tried to escape. Subsequently, a police team chased and overpowered him. “He was asked to produce its documents but could not,” Meena said.

After verification, the police found that the Scooty was stolen from Shahdara and the accused was identified as Mudit Sharma. Sharma was arrested.

During interrogation, Sharma disclosed that he is an auto lifter and had stolen many two-wheelers from the Trans-Yamuna area. At his instance, nine more Scooties were recovered from his possession.

Meena said Sharma used to steal the two-wheelers for joy rides and sell their parts in the scrap market. “He further disclosed that he is an ex-employee of Delhi Civil Defence and is presently unemployed,” the DCP added.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 09:31 IST
