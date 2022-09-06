scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Delhi Police arrest cyber stalker who befriended minor under false name, harassed her

Police at the Cyber North station said that a complaint regarding the accused had been received from the minor, who alleged that he had harassed and defamed her.

Police said a case was filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 500 (defamation), 354d (stalking), 509 as well as provisions of the IT and POCSO acts. (File photo)

A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly cyber-stalking and harassing a 17-year-old minor. Police said the accused, a contract cook for the Army, had used a fake name to befriend the minor and posed as an Army personnel.

Police at the Cyber North station said that a complaint regarding the accused had been received from the minor, who alleged that he had harassed and defamed her. He had allegedly befriended the victim after introducing himself as “Ashu Rana” and pretended that he was in the Army. After this, the complainant’s mother had made inquiries and found out that “Ashu Rana” was a false name. The complainant then stopped talking to the accused.

Police said he then started allegedly harassing and defaming the victim by creating fake social media accounts in her name. He had also tried to extort money from her friends and teachers through these fake profiles, and abused them and sent vulgar messages with the victim’s photograph when he failed.

During investigation of the alleged social media profile, police found that it was registered in the name of the accused. He was subsequently arrested on Saturday, with a mobile phone and two SIMs being recovered from him.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said: “The accused met the complainant on a social media platform and the two exchanged mobile numbers. They had met 4-5 times… After the complainant broke off the friendship, the accused planned to defame and harass her by making fake profiles. The antecedents of the accused are being verified.”

Police said a case was filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 500 (defamation), 354d (stalking), 509 (word/gesture/act insulting modesty of woman) as well as provisions of the IT and POCSO acts.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:41:46 pm
