Delhi Police arrest businessman from airport for allegedly cheating 55 investors of Rs 13 crore

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police arrested a businessman for allegedly cheating 55 investors of Rs 13 crore on the pretext of providing them flats in Rewari, Haryana. Police said the accused, Dinesh Sharma, has been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court over his connection with two EOW cases.

Sharma was trying to flee to Dubai and was at Delhi’s IGI Airport when the police found him and arrested him two days ago. Officers said they detained Sharma from the airport after they received input about his location.

Joint commissioner of police (EOW) Chhaya Sharma said Dinesh Sharma ran a company called Asian Developers Pvt Ltd. He offered public flats and commercial units in Sector 2 Bawal, Rewari.

“He received responses from multiple investors who paid the money in 2012 but the construction of the said project was stopped in 2014. There was no possession and everyone lost their money. The accused had diverted funds for his personal gain,” said Chhaya Sharma.

Police said Dinesh Sharma fled after two years and the investors lodged complaints against him. He was changing his hideouts to evade arrest for years. He misrepresented facts about the land for his personal gain.

During the investigation, police found that Sharma had diverted the invested money to different bank accounts. They also found that the allotment of the land where the project was being built was made in favour of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure (HSIIDC) for constructing dwelling units for their workers.