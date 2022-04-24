Delhi Police arrest businessman, associates with counterfeit Rs 10 coins worth Rs 10 lakh

The Delhi Police have arrested a businessman and his associates with counterfeit Rs 10 coins worth Rs 10.16 lakh, according to officials. They said the accused along with his associates was running four units to manufacture coins and had 500 kg of raw material for the same.

On Friday, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received information about an illegal coin manufacturing unit outside the national capital and started conducting raids. At Tikri Border, the police caught the main accused Naresh Kumar, 48, with counterfeit coins worth Rs 1.01 lakh.

Rajiv Ranjan, deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) said, “Kumar tried to misguide the team but later confessed to his involvement and led us to his factories at Dadri, Haryana. A total of four manufacturing units to make counterfeit coins were found and more coins and machines were recovered”.

DCP Ranjan said the fake coins look similar to the real Rs. 10 coins. The police said they found 20 packets with 15,000 coins at the units along with electric motors and machines to engrave the emblem etc on the coins.

The police also arrested Kumar’s associate Santosh Mandal, 34, after further raids. They said they also arrested three workers at the factories—Dharmender Kumar, 19, Dharmender Mahto, 34, and Sharavan Kumar, 30.

The team is interrogating the accused to ascertain where the coins were being transported, police officials added.